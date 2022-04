BRIEF-AstraZeneca Q1 Revenue $11.39 Bln, Maintains FY2022 Guidance

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - Q1 REVENUE ROSE 60 PERCENT TO 11.39 BILLION USD * ASTRAZENECA - FY 2022 GUIDANCE AT CER REITERATED

* ASTRAZENECA: 2022 HAS STARTED STRONGLY FOR ASTRAZENECA * ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY CORE EPS INCREASED 20% TO $1.89

* ASTRAZENECA: UNVEILED PLANS FOR A NEW STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE IN HEART OF CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS' SCIENTIFIC HUB * ASTRAZENECA - IN FY 2022 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A HIGH TEENS PERCENTAGE

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY REPORTED EPS $0.25 * ASTRAZENECA - IN FY 2022 CORE EPS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH TWENTIES PERCENTAGE

* ASTRAZENECA - EMERGING MARKETS TOTAL REVENUE, INCLUDING CHINA, IS EXPECTED TO GROW MID-SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY 2022 * ASTRAZENECA - IN FY 2022 TOTAL REVENUE FROM COVID-19 MEDICINES IS ANTICIPATED TO DECLINE BY A LOW-TO-MID TWENTIES PERCENTAGE

* ASTRAZENECA - CHINA'S TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE IN FY 2022 * ASTRAZENECA: THE MAJORITY OF VAXZEVRIA REVENUE IS FROM INITIAL CONTRACTS, SEVERAL OF WHICH WERE COMPLETED DURING THE QUARTER

* ASTRAZENECA - THE MAJORITY OF VAXZEVRIA REVENUE IN 2022 IS EXPECTED TO COME FROM INITIAL CONTRACTS * ASTRAZENECA - EXPECTED DECLINE IN SALES OF VAXZEVRIA BEING PARTIALLY OFFSET BY GROWTH IN EVUSHELD SALES

* ASTRAZENECA: ACTIVELY MANAGE HEIGHTENED RISKS FROM COVID-19, GEOPOLITICAL, SUPPLY CHAIN UNCERTAINTIES; VARIATIONS IN PERFORMANCE BETWEEN QTRS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE * ASTRAZENECA - IN FY 2022 GROSS MARGIN FROM COVID-19 MEDICINES IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN COMPANY AVERAGE

* ASTRAZENECA: $1,145M REVENUES FROM VAXZEVRIA AND $469M FROM EVUSHELD IN QUARTER * ASTRAZENECA - IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON A REPORTED BASIS BECAUSE CO CAN NOT RELIABLY FORECAST MATERIAL ELEMENTS OF REPORTED RESULT

* ASTRAZENECA: THERE ARE NO MATERIAL ACCOUNTING IMPACTS ARISING FROM RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT IMPACTING OUR Q1 2022 REPORTING

