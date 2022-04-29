China to permit 'some' Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry
China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of some Indian students stranded in India for over two years following the visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that China attaches high importance to Indian students concerns about returning to China for studies.
- Country:
- China
China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of "some'' Indian students stranded in India for over two years following the visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that "China attaches high importance to Indian students' concerns about returning to China for studies. We have shared with the Indian sides the procedures and experience of other countries' students returning to China".
"Actually, the work for Indian students' return has already been started. All that remains to be done is for the Indian side to provide the list of students who really need to come back to China," he said.
As per earlier reports, over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine in Chinese colleges, are stuck in India after they returned home as the coronavirus broke out in China in December 2019. They could not return to China due to the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to arrest the spread of the contagion.
Since then, they made desperate attempts to return to China to re-join their classes but had to confine to online classes as Beijing cancelled all flights and visas for Indians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Indian
- China
- Zhao Lijian
- Foreign Ministry
- Indians
- Beijing
- Chinese
ALSO READ
China reports 3,020 new COVID in mainland on April 13 vs 1,513 a day earlier
China reports 2,999 new local COVID-19 cases
China securities regulator orders Lenovo to fix information disclosures
China stocks rise as cabinet promises timely cut in reserve requirement ratio
China's Xi says sticking to tough COVID curbs will bring victory