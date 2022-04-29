Left Menu

Dutch airline KLM cancels dozens of flights to relieve pressure on workers

More cancellations are not foreseen for now, but might still follow," KLM's statement read. On Thursday, Schiphol had asked airlines to consider scrapping flights, as it feared its terminals would overcrowd again during the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:12 IST
Dutch airline KLM cancels dozens of flights to relieve pressure on workers

Dutch airline KLM cancelled 47 flights scheduled for this weekend to and from Amsterdam to improve working conditions for its staff, the airline said in a statement, having earlier scrapped dozens of flights scheduled for Friday.

KLM ground staff at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport last Saturday went on an unannounced strike demanding higher pay and better working conditions, causing delays, cancellations and overall chaos at Europe's third busiest airport. "The flight schedule will be optimized on a day to day basis this weekend. More cancellations are not foreseen for now, but might still follow," KLM's statement read.

On Thursday, Schiphol had asked airlines to consider scrapping flights, as it feared its terminals would overcrowd again during the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022