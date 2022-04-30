Elearnmarkets successfully conducts its first edition of Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/PNN): Elearnmarkets, India's largest financial education platform, along with the fintech app StockEdge, successfully conducted the first edition of Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave in Goa from April 26 to 29, 2022. There was Live trading sessions where both experts and participants transacted actively and made good profit. They saw practical application of gained knowledge during the sessions. This 3-day Mega Trading Conclave consisted of many learning sessions for attendees. StockEdge also launched many cutting-edge features including transactions from its app. Now all StockEdge users will be able to place the order directly from the app with their respective brokers including Zerodha, Kotak Securities, Groww and more.

At the event veteran trader Asit Baran Pati conducted a session on Options Buying Strategies with the help of different trading indicators and Vishal Malkan gave tips on Short-term trading using technical patterns. Vivek Bajaj and Pramal Parekh also discussed Swing trading Strategies using Relative Strength. Famous Options Scalper Sivakumar Jayachandran showcased participants how to make money in Options trading using 2-Candle Theory. To educate participants about the market structure renowned personality Piyush Chaudhry took a session on multi-Asset trading and Kunal Saraogi trained about the Trading with Volume Aberrations.

The Live Trading session on the last day of the conclave under, Vijay Thakare, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Asit Baran Pati, Chetan Panchamia, Vishal Malkan and Kunal Saraogi gave a platform to the attendees to apply the strategies they learnt in the last 2 days and helped them book good profits. Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder, StockEdge and Elearnmarkets while talking about the success of his brainchild affirmed, "Financial literacy has been very low in India and since beginning that is our motto to make our user skilled with market trends to further all financial investment. We are really overwhelmed to see the participation and learning session participants attended. We found Conclave a right platform to launch the Trade feature at StockEdge. Trading during live markets gave the participant exposure to managing the trade in terms of position sizing, psychology, and risk management. With this success we are more committed to bring such offline and line events for the investors to skill them for investment ready"

With the success of its first edition Face2Face mega trading conclave is expected to become one of the most prestigious HubSpot in India for stock market participants. Elearnmarkets (ELM) founded in 2014 is a financial market training platform with over 2 million registered users available both on web and mobile. The platform has on boarded over 150 market experts who are training users on various aspects of stock markets and related fields such as Commodities, Currency, Mutual Fund, Insurance, Financial Planning and Wealth Management, etc. The EdTech platform offers more than 200 career-oriented online courses, many of which provide the students with a joint certification from renowned industry bodies like NSE Academy, NCDEX and MCX. It also regularly conducts boot camps, workshops, and webinars on various financial topics, which are conducted by market experts and celebrity stock market trainers. Their expert-led recorded and live online finance courses are available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Gujarati. With more than 6 million page views/month, Elearnmarkets is available on multiple platforms.

StockEdge, the FinTech app of Elearnmarkets was founded in 2016 is one of India's best and most trusted Stock market research and analytics applications. It has over 3 million app downloads and is one of the most highly rated apps on Play Store with 4.4/5 rating. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

