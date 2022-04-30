100% contract placed for civil, track work on Gujarat side of bullet train project: Vaishnaw

All civil and track work contracts for the 352-km stretch of the bullet train project on the Gujarat side have now been awarded, with Rs 3,141-crore worth track contract being given to infra giant Larsen and Toubro, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The 508-km bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has hit a roadblock in Maharashtra because of land acquisition issues, but work has already started on the Gujarat side of the project. ''BulletTrainProject NHSRCL contracts for track work worth Rs. 3,141 Cr awarded. 100% contract placed for civil and track work in Gujarat area,'' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet. A statement from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said the ballast-less slab track system as used in the Japanese HSR (Shinkansen) will be deployed in India's first High-Speed Rail project (MAHSR). Japan Railway Track Consultant Co. Limited (JRTC) has provided the detailed design and drawing of major HSR track components like RC track bed, track slab arrangement, and continuous welded rail (CWR) forces for the contract, the statement said. This contract to L&T is the second one for the design, supply, and construction of the track and track-related works for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. ''National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited awards second contract (related to track works) for supply and construction of track and track-related works for Double Line High Speed Railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati Depot and Workshop in the State of Gujarat (MAHSR T-3 Package) to M/S Larsen & Toubro Limited at a total approximate cost of INR 3141 Cr,'' a statement from NHSRCL said. Earlier, the first contract for track works between Vapi and Vadodara was awarded to IRCON International Limited on December 24, 2021. These contracts will boost the Make in India initiative as both the contracts have been awarded to Indian companies, the statement said.

