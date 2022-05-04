Left Menu

Ukraine central bank chief to meet top ECB officials

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:56 IST
Kyrylo Shevchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko will attend an ad hoc meeting of the European Central Bank's General Council in Frankfurt on Wednesday, the ECB said in a statement.

"In light of the exceptional current situation, ECB President Christine Lagarde invited Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, to attend the meeting as a special guest," the ECB said.

Unlike the ECB's policy-setting Governing Council, the General Council also includes the central bank chiefs of all European Union member states on top of the six-member Executive Board.

