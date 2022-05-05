MR. JERRY'S - India's First Ready-to-Serve Cocktail-in-a-Bottle Expands its Reach to New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MR. JERRY'S, India's first ready-to-serve cocktail-in-a-bottle, is expanding its footprints by launching in New Delhi. ​India's very first commercially available​ cocktail range​ is superheaded by four young entrepreneurs, Mrinal Manu, Rincy Varghese, Arijit Bose and Pankaj Balachandran. Launched in December 2020, MR. JERRY’S has in a very short period of time expanded to Goa, Mumbai and Bangalore. And after establishing in the metros, the brand plans to launch in West Bengal, Pondicherry and Telangana by the end of 2022. Devoid of added colours, flavours or preservative, MR. JERRY’S wants to craft cocktails that offer bar-like experience anywhere in the World. The name, ​MR. JERRY’S, was inspired by the great grandfather from the golden era of bartending, who is still a massive influence to bartenders and bars around the world, Mr. Jerry P. Thomas author of the Bartenders Guide also known as The Bon Vivant’s companion (1863).

After lot of trial and error, and copious consumption of the cocktails through the development process, the team triangulated on 6 cocktails recipes, with one limited edition and released it in the market, starting with Goa. This first edition of the range consists of 6 intricately mixed cocktails that have something for every palate. They come in 500 ml bottles, which make approximately 5 drinks each.

According to Rincy Varghese, Brand Manager at Blue Ocean Beverages Private Limited, “We aim to scale MR. JERRY'S by enhancing its product portfolio and by expanding our footprints to new cities. Owing to New Delhi's diverse consumer profile, it has become a very important market for us. MR. JERRY'S is not a premix but is India’s first ready-to-serve cocktail-in-a-bottle. With this first mover advantage, we would soon like to expand to the length and breadth of the country.” The pandemic has changed how consumers, especially the youth, drink-they are looking at cocktails that can be conveniently imbibed from the comfort of home. And the success of the model has been proven by the fact that in a span of 15 months, it has achieved a turnover of Rs. 2.16 crores.

​Arijit Bose and Pankaj Balachandran, two of the most recognized people in the Indian bartending and beverages space, helped curate and develop MR. JERRY’S Cocktail variants. On the other hand, Mrinal and Rincy’s experience at Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt. Ltd which has a history in bottling and access to distribution across India, enabled a quick launch despite the complicated liquor laws and registration process. PWR PWR

