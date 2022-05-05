Stuart Nash leading NZ delegation to travel-trade events in Sydney

A government-backed push to reconnect the tourism and travel industry with our largest market in Australia will see Tourism Minister Stuart Nash head to Sydney next week.

Stuart Nash is leading a delegation to one of the first major international trade events by Tourism New Zealand since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

"Our tourism delegation will see major players join forces to highlight one message for Australia: New Zealand is open for tourism, travel and business events," said Stuart Nash.

"The Tourism New Zealand Regional Showcase in Sydney follows the Prime Minister's successful trade and travel visits to Singapore and Japan last month. The resumption of tourism and trade missions is crucial for our economic recovery as we reconnect to the world.

"Around 60 delegates from almost 30 Regional Tourism Organisations in New Zealand will take part in the two-day event. Tourism New Zealand will support them to establish relationships with key travel sellers and improve their market intelligence and insights.

"The trade show is an opportunity for regional operators to reconnect with Australian travel trade businesses, showcase the unique tourism attractions in their regions, and build new business relationships.

"Tourism New Zealand research shows the proportion of travellers who would use a travel agent is increasing. The Regional Showcase in Sydney is designed to reignite Trans-Tasman travel, and to encourage potential Australian visitors to think about and book a trip here.

"Australia was our largest international visitor market pre-COVID, accounting for over 40 percent of international visitor arrivals, around 1.55 million people. Our proximity and close friendships will continue to drive tourism and business travel as we reconnect.

"Visitors from Australia return to New Zealand three to four times in their lifetime. They are open to visiting a number of different regions and 71 percent opted for self-drive holidays while here.

"Tourism New Zealand has been actively working in Australia to keep New Zealand top of mind as a destination, and its activity has increased as borders reopen. This trade show ensures tourism recovery continues to help drive our reconnection to the world," Stuart Nash said.

Stuart Nash will be out of New Zealand from Sunday 8th to Wednesday 11th May. While in Sydney he will also meet Australian tourism industry leaders including Qantas, the Sydney International Convention Centre, AccorHotels, Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA), the Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF), and travel publications, and the New Zealand High Commissioner to Canberra.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)