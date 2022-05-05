Japanese PM Kishida says economy will continue to see robust growth
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said Japan's economy would continue to see robust growth, telling an audience in London they could invest in the country with confidence.
He said Japan would continue to be a trading and investment powerhouse that is open to the world.
