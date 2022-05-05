Faridabad: Bank frauds who duped over 200 people nabbed

Faridabad cyber cell on Thursday said it has busted a five-member gang of bank frauds who duped over 200 people across the country. The accused would contact people with lapsed insurance policies and lure them with loans to renew them. The gang during its three-day remand confessed to duping 262 people in all, including 90 in Uttar Pradesh and 30 in Delhi, police said. Two mobiles and Rs 1,17,500 in cash were seized from their possession, they said.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Dharmender, a resident of Delhi, Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of UP, and Sachin, Manish, and Max alias Billu, all residents of Gurugram. Police said Dharmender and Vikas were the brain behind the operation. They used Sachin’s bank account to deposit and withdraw the defrauded money. The scam came to light, when one Satya Prakash, a Faridabad resident they had cheated, filed a complaint of being duped of Rs 2,15,949 in December last year.

“The accused used to target customers whose policies had lapsed due to non-payment of installments or any other reason. The accused used to offer these policy holders loans from Bajaj Finance Company on their lapsed policy,” Police spokesperson Sube Singh said. “Once the policyholder would agree to take a loan, the gang members would ask him to open a new account in the bank, in which he would be asked to deposit some part of the proposed loan sum as part of the procedure. Then after having secured the Aadhaar, PAN, and other details they duped him,” Singh said.

The accused were produced in a city court on Thursday and were sent in judicial custody, he added.

