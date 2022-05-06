Left Menu

6 killed in car accident in UP's Rampur

Six people were killed in a road accident in Azim Nagar Police Station area here on Friday, police said.The residents of Moradabad district were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in Rampur in their Toyota Innova car which rammed into an electric pole and then hit a roadside tree, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.Six people were killed on the spot, he said.There were 11 people in the vehicle, the SP said, adding that four others were seriously injured and were being treated in the district hospital.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:23 IST
