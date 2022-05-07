Left Menu

Young couple found dead in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:24 IST
The bodies of a man and his wife, who had left for their relatives' house a couple of days ago, were found in the bushes in this district on Saturday, with the police suspecting that the couple died in a road crash.

Subhash (24) and his wife Seema alias Rinki (20) had left their Berhampur village on bike on May 1 and their bodies were found in the bushes near Aminiyapur Adra Jheel village on Saturday, they said.

The bodies bore serious head injuries while the motorcycle and their other belongings were found at some distance away, according to police.

Mobile phones, bike and other items were found at some distance from the spot, police said, adding their whereabouts were traced with the help of the registration number of the motorcycle.

Police called the brother of the deceased to the spot and questioned him.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Purnendu Singh said the couple appears to have died in a road accident as both were not wearing helmets.

It appears that they fell into the bushes after some unidentified vehicle hit them, the police official said. The couple died due to serious head injuries. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

