The UK says Russia was behind Feb. 24 Viasat cyber attack

Britain said on Tuesday it believed Russia was behind an operation targeting commercial communications company Viasat in Ukraine on Feb. 24, citing new British and American inteligence.

"This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

