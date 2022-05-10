Left Menu

Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit falls 5 pc to Rs 151 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 5 per cent to Rs 151 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The drug firm had reported a consolidated PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 159 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 870 crore during the period under review from Rs 757 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a regulatory statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a PAT of Rs 713 crore. It was Rs 654 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,341 crore last fiscal as against Rs 2,890 crore in 2020-21.

The company said its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 share of Rs 2 each for every 2 shares of Rs 2 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

