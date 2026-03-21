Trump Calls for Global Security Measures in the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States is approaching the fulfillment of its objectives regarding military actions in Iran. As the U.S. considers scaling back its involvement, Trump appealed to other nations utilizing the Strait of Hormuz to assume responsibility for its security.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump declared that the Strait will have to be safeguarded and monitored by countries that depend on it. He stated, "The United States does not need to oversee it!"

However, Trump added that if assistance is requested, the U.S. would support these countries in their security efforts, although it should become unnecessary once the threat posed by Iran is diminished.