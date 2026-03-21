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Trump Calls for Global Security Measures in the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. is nearing its military objectives in the Iran conflict and urged nations using the Strait of Hormuz to take responsibility for its security. The U.S. aims to reduce military involvement in the region, emphasizing international cooperation for security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:54 IST
Trump Calls for Global Security Measures in the Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States is approaching the fulfillment of its objectives regarding military actions in Iran. As the U.S. considers scaling back its involvement, Trump appealed to other nations utilizing the Strait of Hormuz to assume responsibility for its security.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump declared that the Strait will have to be safeguarded and monitored by countries that depend on it. He stated, "The United States does not need to oversee it!"

However, Trump added that if assistance is requested, the U.S. would support these countries in their security efforts, although it should become unnecessary once the threat posed by Iran is diminished.

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