Jindal Stainless to supply stainless steel for developing train sets for RRTS

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday said it will supply 2,000 metric tonnes of stainless steel to Alstom for developing train sets for first regional rapid transit system.

Stainless steel provide light-weight and high crash-resistance to the RRTS train sets, thereby making them energy-efficient.

''Furthering the vision of the government to develop robust and modern infrastructure, the first train set of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was recently handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

''Jindal Stainless is supplying stainless steel to Alstom for developing technologically-advanced and state-of-the-art train sets for this project,'' the company said in a statement.

The company will be supplying 2,000 metric tonnes of stainless steel to Alstom for developing 210 train sets under this project.

Several components, including sidewall skins, brackets, end walls, sole bars, cantrails, roofs, and under-frames are being developed using stainless steel.

The company said that its products have been approved by major metro coach manufacturers like Alstom, Bombardier and BEML. It is also supplying stainless steel for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation's Kanpur Metro Project.

In the past, the company has supplied stainless steel for metro projects in Sydney and Queensland, apart from Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai metros.

