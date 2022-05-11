Left Menu

Jindal Stainless to supply stainless steel for developing train sets for RRTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:05 IST
Jindal Stainless to supply stainless steel for developing train sets for RRTS
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday said it will supply 2,000 metric tonnes of stainless steel to Alstom for developing train sets for first regional rapid transit system.

Stainless steel provide light-weight and high crash-resistance to the RRTS train sets, thereby making them energy-efficient.

''Furthering the vision of the government to develop robust and modern infrastructure, the first train set of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was recently handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

''Jindal Stainless is supplying stainless steel to Alstom for developing technologically-advanced and state-of-the-art train sets for this project,'' the company said in a statement.

The company will be supplying 2,000 metric tonnes of stainless steel to Alstom for developing 210 train sets under this project.

Several components, including sidewall skins, brackets, end walls, sole bars, cantrails, roofs, and under-frames are being developed using stainless steel.

The company said that its products have been approved by major metro coach manufacturers like Alstom, Bombardier and BEML. It is also supplying stainless steel for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation's Kanpur Metro Project.

In the past, the company has supplied stainless steel for metro projects in Sydney and Queensland, apart from Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai metros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022