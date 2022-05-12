Left Menu

EU remains concerned UK government would ditch N.Ireland protocol -Sefcovic

The European Union remains concerned that Britain will unilaterally break the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday. "We have made clear that there is still potential to be explored in our proposals. We are still awaiting the response from the UK side."

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:05 IST
EU remains concerned UK government would ditch N.Ireland protocol -Sefcovic
Maros Sefcovic Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The European Union remains concerned that Britain will unilaterally break the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday. "It continues to be of serious concern that the UK government intends to embark on the path of unilateral action", Sefcovic said in a statement following a phone call with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Sefcovic added it would be "unacceptable" if the UK was to unilaterally scrap the agreement, and said the EU has offered a range of solutions for the problems the British government has with the deal. "We have made clear that there is still potential to be explored in our proposals. We are still awaiting the response from the UK side."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022