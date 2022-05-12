EU remains concerned UK government would ditch N.Ireland protocol -Sefcovic
The European Union remains concerned that Britain will unilaterally break the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday. "We have made clear that there is still potential to be explored in our proposals. We are still awaiting the response from the UK side."
The European Union remains concerned that Britain will unilaterally break the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday. "It continues to be of serious concern that the UK government intends to embark on the path of unilateral action", Sefcovic said in a statement following a phone call with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Sefcovic added it would be "unacceptable" if the UK was to unilaterally scrap the agreement, and said the EU has offered a range of solutions for the problems the British government has with the deal. "We have made clear that there is still potential to be explored in our proposals. We are still awaiting the response from the UK side."
