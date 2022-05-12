Left Menu

12-05-2022
Synechron Holdings opens its 8th office * IT company Synechron Holdings on Thursday announced the opening of its eighth office, in Pune.

The company already has its two offices in the city.

The 50,000 sq ft office will accommodate over 600 employees in the Offshore Development Centre, and will also house their 13th Global Financial Innovation Labs, as per a statement.

*** IIFL Fintech Fund invests USD 2 mln in EasyRewardz * IIFL Fintech Fund on Thursday announced it has invested USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) into loyalty programmes manager EasyRewardz Software Services.

The investment will be deployed for expanding its operations and develop new products, a release said.

*** TCS, Freshworks complete over 150 digital transformation projects * Largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has completed over 150 digital transformation projects with the software company Freshworks Inc in the last two years since announcing a partnership.

TCS and Freshworks have been making it quick and easy for businesses to cater to their customers and employees after collaborating two years ago, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

