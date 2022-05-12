Left Menu

Value of Pakistani Rupee falls to all-time low at Rs 191.77 against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee PKR continued its virtual free fall on Thursday, closing the day at its all-time low value of Rs 191.77 against the US dollar.The PKR continued its downward slide in line with the predictions of analysts who feared more losses ahead as the country remains mired in political and economic instability, Geo News reported.Since July 1, 2021, the PKR has dropped by 21.72 per cent Rs 34.23.Cash-strapped Pakistan is passing through a phase of political and economic turmoil with former premier Imran Khan being removed from office through a trust-vote last month.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:09 IST
Value of Pakistani Rupee falls to all-time low at Rs 191.77 against US Dollar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued its virtual free fall on Thursday, closing the day at its all-time low value of Rs 191.77 against the US dollar.

The PKR continued its downward slide in line with the predictions of analysts who feared more losses ahead as the country remains mired in political and economic instability, Geo News reported.

Since July 1, 2021, the PKR has dropped by 21.72 per cent (Rs 34.23).

Cash-strapped Pakistan is passing through a phase of political and economic turmoil with former premier Imran Khan being removed from office through a trust-vote last month. Khan has demanded early federal elections and is planning mega-protest rallies.

The newly-formed Shehbaz Sharif government is saddled with an economy which is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the spiked global prices of essential goods due to the Russia-Ukraine war and other such conflicts.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserve, current account deficit and trade deficit figures are all in red because of huge debt payments.

In its latest report on Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has predicted an annual growth of 4 per cent, against the country's central bank's estimates of around 4.8 per cent. The IMF had put forward a list of demands for the revival of its bailout package to Pakistan. These included withdrawal of fuel subsidy, banishing the tax amnesty scheme, increasing power tariff and imposing additional taxation measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022