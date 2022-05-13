Fourteen people killed in Nepal road accident

At least 14 people were killed and 10 others injured when a jeep carrying voters to a polling station veered off the road and fell 500 feet off a hilly road in Nepal on Friday.

The accident occurred at Arkhalbas in the Syangja district.

At least 14 passengers were killed and 10 others injured in the accident, police said.

The jeep was carrying voters to a polling station.

Local polls are being held across Nepal on Friday. Road accidents are very common in Nepal. The country is mostly covered with mountains and most roads are narrow. Bus accidents in the country are generally blamed on poor roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)