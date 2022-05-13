3 killed, 2 injured in Haryana's Rewari after two bikes collide

Three men were killed while two others were injured critically on Friday evening after two bikes collided with each other here, police said.

The injured duo are being treated at the trauma centre in Rewari, they said, adding that the deceased were aged 22, 24 and 25. The CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced, in which the bikes are seen hitting the pavement after colliding with each other, officials said.

The police said there are reports that some bikers were performing stunts when the accident occurred near the Rajesh Pilot Chowk.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Civil Hospital. Model Town Police Station is involved in the investigation of the matter, officials said.

