'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket
Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions werent immediately available.
Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there said, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.
Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available. Police officials did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.
