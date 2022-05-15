Left Menu

Bengaluru-based startup Pravaig to supply batteries for European forces

Made in India tactical batteries will power equipment used by European combat forces as Benguluru-based startup Pravaig has won an order to supply compact energy storages, the company said in a statement.M2M Factory AMG Pro combined, who are large distributors of defence and energy equipment to European armed forces with more than 90 brands like Under Armour, Defcon, Casio, Magnum, Leatherman, are now making tactical batteries in India with Pravaig.The Pravaig Field Pack will be supplied to the defence manufacturer, it said.These batteries are designed, engineered, and made in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 13:49 IST
Bengaluru-based startup Pravaig to supply batteries for European forces
  • Country:
  • India

Made in India tactical batteries will power equipment used by European combat forces as Benguluru-based startup Pravaig has won an order to supply compact energy storages, the company said in a statement.

M2M Factory & AMG Pro combined, who are large distributors of defence and energy equipment to European armed forces with more than 90 brands like Under Armour, Defcon, Casio, Magnum, Leatherman, are now making tactical batteries in India with Pravaig.

The Pravaig Field Pack will be supplied to the defence manufacturer, it said.

''These batteries are designed, engineered, and made in India. This supply marks a major shift in the defence landscape of India. A tipping point in the reversal of India's high technology defence industry, from users to developers, from importers to exporters. A feat considered impossible just a few years ago,'' said Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig in the statement.

The modern soldier is as much a cyborg as human, with electronics being a major part of their equipment.

Pravaig's Field Pack provides the modern soldier and their equipment enough energy to charge the equivalent of a MacBook 60 times, the statement said.

''We showed Pravaig the difficulties of the soldiers in desert, snow, urban, and forest environments, and they have come up with an amazing solution to solve the energy needs. We will showcase the Pravaig Field Pack at EuroSatory, the largest defence exhibition in Europe,'' said David Amsellem, CEO of AMG Pro.

''Pravaig delivered this solution from concept to creation within 60 days, something unheard of in the global defence industry,'' said Jeremie Caron, Director of M2M Factory.

The lightweight, robust and waterproof batteries open immense opportunities for energising personal equipment, deploying remote sensors and communication relays in the field, and remotely hibernating and activating significantly larger equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022