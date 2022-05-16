Left Menu

Finland's Atria sells fast food business in Russia to Cherkizovo

Finland's Atria said on Monday it had sold its fast food business in Russia, Sibylla Rus, to Russian meat producer Cherkizovo for about 8 million euros ($8.34 million). Atria said the Russian business accounted for about 2% of the group's total net sales and had been profitable.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:33 IST
Finland's Atria sells fast food business in Russia to Cherkizovo

Finland's Atria said on Monday it had sold its fast food business in Russia, Sibylla Rus, to Russian meat producer Cherkizovo for about 8 million euros ($8.34 million).

Atria said the Russian business accounted for about 2% of the group's total net sales and had been profitable. The Finnish company said it would record a capital gain of about 2 million euros from the divestment and a translation loss of about 10 million euros.

The translation loss is recognised in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), but it has no effect on the group's equity or cash flow, Atria said. It had said in March it would exit its fast food business in Russia, after selling its industrial subsidiary in April 2021.

Cherkizovo said the deal included 4,400 fast-food shops in Russia and former members of the Soviet Union, equipment and recipes, but excluded rights to the Sibylla trademark. The Russian company, one of the biggest meat producers in the country, said the deal was in line with its strategy to boost its presence in food service business.

The deal has received a preliminary nod from Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS). ($1 = 0.9595 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022