Pune: E-bus service to Sinhgad Fort temporarily suspended

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:52 IST
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, Pune city's local transport utility, on Monday said it is suspending the e-bus service to Sinhgad Fort on a temporary basis citing barriers, minor accidents and the condition of the road leading to the fort.

The e-bus service to Sinhgad Fort was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on May 1 by stopping the plying of private vehicles to the fort.

PMPML officials said the e-bus service received good response, but due to narrow roads, sharp turns, steep incline and slope, it was taking a toll on the charging of the vehicles.

''There is a need to increase the fleet of smaller e-buses, require charging stations. There is also a need for road maintenance and widening of the road leading to the fort. Considering the minor accidents, barriers, and need for comparatively smaller buses, we have taken a decision to suspend the e-service bus from May 17,'' an PMPML official said.

He added that once the fleet of new smaller buses is available, the service will be resumed.

Deputy CM Pawar, during his interaction with the press, said the moment the e-bus issue was placed before him, he immediately instructed the PMPML and forest department officials to suspend the service till completion of maintenance and repair of the dangerous turns.

