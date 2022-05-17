UK says it will end overseas aid spending in China

Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday his department would end all overseas aid spending in China.

"We'll work with China to tackle global challenges, but we can make a bigger difference spending UK aid where it is more needed," Kwarteng said on Twitter, adding that last year UK aid to China was around 13 million pounds ($16.2 million).

The announcement comes a day after the government set out its new International Development Strategy in which it promised to try to better direct its aid budget to nations to help foster economic growth.

