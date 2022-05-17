Left Menu

Ajay Piramal awarded for services to UK-India trade relationship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:12 IST
  • India

Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal has received the prestigious Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award, a release said on Tuesday.

Piramal has received the award for services to the UK-India trade relationship as India Co-Chair of the UK-India CEO Forum. Piramal said: ''I am humbled and honoured to receive this honorary award from Her Majesty The Queen.'' As co-chair of India-UK CEO forum since 2016, the endeavour has been to help strengthen the strong bilateral relations between the two countries through greater economic co-operation, he added.

''I'm delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has, in her Jubilee Year, approved Ajay Piramal an honorary CBE in recognition of the leading role Ajay has played in the UK-India relationship,'' Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said.

The Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) is awarded for having a prominent role at national level.

