Ajay Piramal awarded for services to UK-India trade relationship
- Country:
- India
Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal has received the prestigious Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award, a release said on Tuesday.
Piramal has received the award for services to the UK-India trade relationship as India Co-Chair of the UK-India CEO Forum. Piramal said: ''I am humbled and honoured to receive this honorary award from Her Majesty The Queen.'' As co-chair of India-UK CEO forum since 2016, the endeavour has been to help strengthen the strong bilateral relations between the two countries through greater economic co-operation, he added.
''I'm delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has, in her Jubilee Year, approved Ajay Piramal an honorary CBE in recognition of the leading role Ajay has played in the UK-India relationship,'' Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said.
The Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) is awarded for having a prominent role at national level.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British Virgin Islands activists protest plan for direct UK rule
British Army investigates breach by intruder at Queen’s barracks
Golf-British Masters winner Bland asks DP World Tour for release to play LIV Golf event
Economy worries drag FTSE 100 lower, British Airways owner slides
British Virgin Islands legislature approves no-confidence vote against Fahie