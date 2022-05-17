Rand Merchant Bank launches appealing new brand campaign

RMB (www.RMB.co.za), a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, has launched an appealing new brand campaign that speaks to the bank's ability to deliver on seemingly disparate objectives. The campaign, called "Our talent is how we do both", is being flighted on airport billboards, digital and social media channels, print, film/TV and radio.

"The proposition of the campaign centers around 'talent', the duality of our Traditional Values. Innovative Ideas. philosophy, and the power of bringing 'both' to solving for our clients and society," says RMB Chief Marketing Officer Alison Badenhorst.

"We continuously find ourselves in an environment where we need to bring both sides to work every day. And it plays out in many ways: whether it's speeding up execution while continuing to collaborate, keeping the human touch while we digitise, or ensuring high performance while keeping wellness top of mind."

Badenhorst says this is a dichotomy faced by staff and clients alike.

"Our clients are also grappling with these realities," she says. "How do they remain profitable but also think of their carbon footprint? How do they ensure it's not just about the short-term returns, but also providing long-term investments that would benefit communities?

RMB believes that the magic lies in both, and talent is how this gets solved.

Says Badenhorst: "RMB positions itself as a bank that appeals to diverse talent and skills, thereby creating an environment where our people can find purpose in their work."

The campaign messaging has legs to work across geographies, showcasing capabilities and expertise as well as tapping into relevant contexts.

This new brand campaign was developed in partnership with brand agency Grid Worldwide.

Says Clinton Bridgeford, Executive Creative Director of Grid Worldwide: "RMB has always been known for its intelligent communication and this campaign is no different. Grid has taken RMB's legacy of diverse talent and their long-standing business philosophy of traditional values and innovative ideas, and articulated it in a fresh and innovative way."

"We are excited about the work and believe it supports both our client and people strategies while positioning us positively within our markets," concludes Badenhorst.

The campaign was launched internally first, to be followed by a phased approach starting in mid-May 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)