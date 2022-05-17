Nigerian national among 2 drug peddlers arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, and recovered heroin worth over Rs 40 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar (37), a resident of Janakpuri, and Obumuneme Nwachukwu (47), a Delhi-based Nigerian national, the police officials said.

Based on a tip-off, police nabbed Kumar from Mukarba Chowk bus stand on GT Karnal Road on Thursday night and recovered 4 kg of heroin from a bag that he was taking to Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

Kumar told police that he received the heroin from Nwachukwu, the officials said, adding that he has been supplying heroin in Punjab for two years.

On Saturday, Nwachukwu was arrested from his rented accommodation, Singh said.

He was found flushing the drugs in toilet when the police went to arrest him, the police said, adding that 2.2 kg of heroin was recovered from a polybag he was carrying.

No passport or any travel documents were recovered from Nwachukwu's house, they said.

Nwachukwu told police that he came to India on tourist visa in 2009, they said.

Nwachukwu was arrested along with two others in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case in 2012 and sentenced to 20 years in jail, the police said.

However, he was released after eight years in February 2020, they said.

After coming out of jail, Nwachukwu again started supplying drugs in Delhi and Punjab along with other Nigerian and Indian nationals. He also used to send drugs to various countries through courier companies in Delhi-NCR, they added.

Nwachukwu revealed that he used to receive heroin from fellow Nigerian nationals, who in turn got it from Afghan nationals living in Delhi. He sent the drugs to Punjab through Kumar, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)