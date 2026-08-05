Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing one person, injuring 12, and severely damaging buildings in multiple districts.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 05:49 IST
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces ‌attacked ​the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, killing one person, injuring 12 and severely ‌damaging buildings in several districts of the city of 3 million people. The city's military administration said seven sites had come under attack in the assault that began ‌after midnight. Air raid alerts for Kyiv remained in place for more than ‌an hour. Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said one warehouse building had been destroyed near the city centre and rescue teams had pulled two people from the ruins. "There may still be ⁠people under ​the rubble," he ⁠wrote. "Search and rescue operations are proceeding." He said an ambulance driver was among the injured. Klitschko said the ⁠attack triggered fires in warehouses and storage areas, but initial reports that a 20-storey ​apartment building was ablaze proved to be inaccurate. A large fire broke out on ⁠the city's outskirts, he said, and debris from a fallen missile had landed next to a ⁠residential building. The ​city's military administration also said the attack triggered an ammonia leak, which was being tackled by emergency crews. Reuters witnesses said explosions had been heard throughout ⁠the city. Klitschko said air defence units had gone into action to repel the assault. Russia ⁠had intensified its ⁠attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, with several assaults on the capital in the past month.

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