Goa govt planning to offer incentives for glass bottle waste collection from beaches

Several visitors and locals have complained of injuries because of it on the beaches, Khaunte noted.The state government, with the help of businessmen and tourism department, will introduce a scheme offering monetary incentives to those who collect such bottles from the beaches and hand them over to vendors.We will also take beer manufacturers into confidence while drafting this scheme, he said.

Rohan Khaunte Image Credit: Twitter (@RohanKhaunte)
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday said they are planning to bring a scheme offering incentives to those who collect glass bottle waste from beaches in the coastal state. There is already a ban on carrying glass bottles on beaches which needs to be implemented more strictly, he told reporters.

But, some tourists leave broken glass bottles on the beaches. Several visitors and locals have complained of injuries because of it on the beaches, Khaunte noted.

The state government, with the help of businessmen and the tourism department, will introduce a scheme offering monetary incentives to those who collect such bottles from the beaches and hand them over to vendors.

"We will also take beer manufacturers into confidence while drafting this scheme," he said.

