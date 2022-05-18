Left Menu

Russia expels 34 French diplomats in retaliatory move

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:58 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was expelling 34 French diplomats in a retaliatory move.

France in April kicked out 35 Russians with diplomatic status as part of a broader wave of expulsions that saw more than 300 Russians sent home from European capitals.

Later that month France's foreign ministry declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as "persona non grata" after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests.

