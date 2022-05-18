Left Menu

Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh to resume from May 29

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:36 IST
Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, an official order said.

The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The Railway Board has issued orders to resume Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake on May 29, 2022.

The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.

The railway minister of Bangladesh is expected to be in India during that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

