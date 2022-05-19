Budget 2022’s investment in whānau to lead to economic security

Budget 2022's investment in whānau Māori will lead to economic security for all of Aotearoa.

This year's Māori Budget package builds on the Government's previous investments in areas like health, education, employment, economic development, tamariki, and whānau wellbeing. Our proven track record in delivering for Māori is underscored by this year's Māori Budget, which once again exceeds $1 billion.

"COVID-19 is still with us, and many of our people are struggling. Responding to the pressing issues our communities are facing is a priority," Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said.

"This Budget will deliver more economic security for our people. Making sure Māori have economic and employment opportunities, a healthcare system that is responsive to whānau needs, access to education that empowers them, and a thriving natural environment is an investment in our future."

Māori economy and employment

"Māori businesses will play a vital role to help lift whānau Māori aspirations and dreams for a better life, while reinforcing New Zealand's economic security," Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said.

"Today's funding announcement follows on from the Government's announcement last week of $66 million funding to continue the Māori Trades and Training Fund, to build on support for Māori entities delivering training and employment for Māori.

"Also included is $13 million for initiatives in the construction sector which include improving Māori workplace diversity, $3 million for marae connectivity, $5 million for iwi/Māori teacher workforce support package, $25 million Cadetships to improve and extend Māori Employment outcomes in the Cadetships Programmes, and $10 million for Te Ringa Hāpai Whenua Fund.

"We are also extending support for Progressive Procurement with a further $26 million over the next two years, as part of a wider $155 million investment into the Māori economy and employment.

"The new funding will help us deliver targeted capability services for 100 Māori businesses per year.

"The investment enables a scale up of the action underway since 2020, to further build Māori business capability and shift government agency buying practices to be more inclusive," Willie Jackson said.

Māori Health and wellbeing

"This Government is investing $579.9 million for initiatives to support Māori health and wellbeing. We have already shown we achieve remarkable things when we have services designed by Māori for Māori. This is about putting whānau first and supporting new and different approaches that work for our hapori," Associate Minister of Health (Māori) Peeni Henare said.

"What Māori have always wanted is a health system that takes care of them. Māori deserve to live longer and healthier lives, and that is why this Government is reforming our healthcare system, and why we established a new Māori Health Authority as part of the reform.

"To ensure our healthcare system can provide better health services to whānau, Budget 2022 invests $188.1 million over four years to the Māori Health Authority. This is for direct commissioning of services and more support for Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards and to ensure the voice of iwi and whānau is strongly represented across our new Māori healthcare system.

"In addition this Budget rightly acknowledges the critical role Māori Providers and health workers played in our response to COVID 19 and are central to ensuring we can implement new models of care through our reformed health system. We are providing $30 million to provide support to providers and sustain capital infrastructure.

Budget 2022 also invests $166 million in Whānau Ora commissioning activities to continue supporting approximately 40,000 whānau. This includes whānau who will be provided more intensive support through Ngā Tini Whetū, a joint agency support programme with ACC and Oranga Tamariki.

"We are also investing $39 million to provide the Māori health workforce with additional access to training and development to support them within the new health system," Peeni Henare said.

Māori Education

The Government will continue to deliver on its commitment to support Maori education, by providing over $200 million in this Budget, Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said.

"We will continue to invest in growing a strong and capable workforce for our Māori-medium and Kaupapa Māori sector in partnership with iwi and Māori.

"Our support includes $47 million for the Māori Language Programme funding at its highest level of immersion (Level 1), with funding given directly to kura to address the needs of their ākonga and whānau.

"We are also increasing operational and capital funding for Māori-medium education to ensure Māori-medium continue to strive and to allow kura to have good quality classrooms and the ability to purchase new sites for kura.

"There is more work to do to meet our expectations for te reo, but this investment provides a strong platform for growth," Kelvin Davis said.

Māori Language, Culture and Identity

"Unlocking the significant economic and cultural benefits for Aotearoa through intellectual property, genetic resources and international form is a focus for this Government. That is why Budget 2022 will allocate $28 million over four years towards Te Pae Tawhiti," Associate Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Protecting mātauranga Māori and taonga is key in preserving the uniqueness of Aotearoa. The focus of this funding will be through intellectual property, genetic resources and international forums.

"We want to enable Māori businesses to use mātauranga Māori to deliver distinctive and specialised products with a powerful advantage overseas," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Government investment into culture and heritage will ensure the sector continues to flourish with a focus on resilience, sustainability, and mātauranga Māori, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan said.

"This includes boosting support for Te Matatini to develop their aspirations above and beyond the Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata Festival. Along with delivering the world leading indigenous performing arts Festival, the investment will support Te Matatini to develop a regional kapa haka model, ultimately encouraging more people to get involved in kapa haka throughout regions, enhancing social, cultural, te reo and kapa haka expertise throughout Aotearoa, and providing a further point of connection to Te Ao Māori.

"I'm especially pleased that, through this budget, we have been able to build on the great work done to introduce Matariki as our first uniquely te ao Māori public holiday. This means that every New Zealander will have the opportunity to learn about Matariki, and fully appreciate the significance of this holiday.

"We've lifted investment in the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund so more communities can learn about Te Tiriti o Waitangi through local iwi Māori-led events.

"This Budget contributes to the Government's ongoing mahi to safeguard and uplift our cultural taonga. Ultimately, our unique culture and heritage is what defines us as a nation – we have to nourish that to see it grow," Kiri Allan said.

Natural environment and climate change

The Government has committed $162 million to whenua Māori entities to transition to a lower emissions land uses, reduce biological emissions and develop a Māori Climate Action Plan.

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri welcomed the $35 million Agriculture Emissions Reduction funding to support more sustainable and productive land-use practices. This initiative includes a specific component providing funding for Māori agribusiness.

"Māori play a vital role moving forward as they make the most of traditional knowledge to protect our whenua and taiao and help drive productivity. It's about determining the most appropriate uses for our whenua, adopting new technology to reduce emissions, and provide on the ground support to make the changes."

The package also includes $36 million to strengthen mātauranga-based approaches to reducing biological emissions. Also included is $16.3 million for an Equitable Transitions Programme, $30.5 million Māori Climate Action and $11.6 for the Takutai Moana – Implementation of Engagement Strategy.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)