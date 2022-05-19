Concor quarterly profit zooms to Rs 253 crore

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 252.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase in net profit in the latest March quarter is 1,264 percent as compared to year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,128.56 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2029.86 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 1,796.28 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 1,911.95 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal year 2021-22, the company's consolidated profit jumped 119.16 per cent to Rs 1,028.37 crore as against Rs 469.23 crore in 2020-21.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chains.

