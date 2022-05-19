Left Menu

Concor quarterly profit zooms to Rs 253 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:29 IST
Concor quarterly profit zooms to Rs 253 crore
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 252.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase in net profit in the latest March quarter is 1,264 percent as compared to year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,128.56 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2029.86 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 1,796.28 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 1,911.95 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal year 2021-22, the company's consolidated profit jumped 119.16 per cent to Rs 1,028.37 crore as against Rs 469.23 crore in 2020-21.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022