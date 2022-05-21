50 Years Of Forms and Gears

This year marks the 50th year of one of Asia’s oldest and best-known fixture building company Forms and Gears. A pioneer on the fixture building front, Forms and Gears has been at the forefront of a number of landmark projects in India and abroad for over five decades.

The company was founded in 1972 by RT Varghese, a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Kharagpur and after his passing away in 2001, the company has been run by his children Reji and Annu Varghese.

Reji Varghese says, ''Forms and Gears’ design IP and skilled workforce is one of the why we have been in business for 50 years. In fact, for around 47 of those 50 years, we did not have even one person in sales. All sales were by referrals and repeat clients''. In 2018, a majority stake in Forms and Gears was acquired by ASM Technologies, a publicly listed Engineering Services and Design company. ASM has 1,400 engineers in Bangalore and there is now a separate dedicated design team for Fixtures, Special Machines, etc. at Whitefield.

Rabindra Srikantan, Managing Director, ASM Technologies, says, “Forms and Gears is a company that is built on a strong design by an amazing team with great experience. Their domain knowledge and value engineering capabilities have been leveraged to expand business from the Automobile and Engineering industries to other verticals like Electronics and Semiconductor. Additionally, the foray into Industry 4.0 with our very own SmartFix 4.0, which is a product built by the best in manufacturing, hardware, software, and analytics, places us in a desirable vantage point.” Forms and Gears has two state-of-the-art factories at Guindy, in the heart of Chennai, housing one of the best-equipped private tool room facilities in the country. The company exports fixtures to over 10 countries now and it has recently added a battery of Japanese Machining Centers and allied equipment in phase 1 of a four-phase expansion plan.

In 2018, Forms and Gears launched ‘SmartFix 4.0’, which is the world’s Industry 4.0 solution for Fixtures and Workholding. Smartfix won the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry's Innovation Award in December 2020 under the ‘Top 25 Most Innovative Companies’ category.

