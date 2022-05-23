Left Menu

Minus Zero raises USD 1.5 mn funding from angel investors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:11 IST
Minus Zero raises USD 1.5 mn funding from angel investors
  • Country:
  • India

The country's first self-driving vehicle startup Minus Zero on Monday said it has received USD 1.5-million funding from a group of angel investors, including JITO Angel Network (JAN).

The network, which claims to be the only global community-based Angel network in India, has been boosting the funding ecosystem for early-stage innovative start-ups in the country with a funding of around Rs 47 crore in fresh as well as follow-on investments in as many as 28 startup companies during last fiscal, it said.

Led by Gagandeep Reehal and Gursimran Kalra, Minus Zero is building affordable, fully-autonomous vehicle fleets that are capable of fully driverless manoeuvres in unstructured and disorganized traffic scenarios.

Although the driverless car market is in the early stages, the amount of activity that has happened in this space over the past few years makes it a promising space, said Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice chairman, JAN.

''There is huge untapped potential within India that Minus Zero can tap in the coming years. Its focus on not just building a proprietary technology but ensuring that the end product is affordable to Indian users is what makes Minus Zero all the more interesting,'' Singhvi added.

Minus Zero recently became the first company to test a fully driverless prototype live on Indian public roads, as per the release.

''With multiple patents in the pipeline, our proprietary approach towards self-driving mimics human intuition giving the software an ability to gain confident insights even with lesser data inputs,” said Reehal, CEO and CTO at Minus Zero. PTI IAS DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022