Bangladesh’s Job Market at a Crossroads as Rapid Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Employment

Bangladesh has achieved strong economic growth over the past decade, but a major challenge is becoming increasingly visible beneath the headline numbers: the economy is not creating jobs at the same pace as it is generating output. A World Bank policy research paper, Structural Shift in Job Creation: Evidence from Bangladesh, examines this growing disconnect and finds that the relationship between economic expansion and employment has weakened considerably. The findings raise important questions about the direction of Bangladesh's economic transformation and whether its growth is producing enough productive and sustainable employment.

Bangladesh recorded average annual real GDP growth of around 6.4 percent between 2010 and 2023. The country also made significant progress in reducing poverty and reached lower-middle-income status in 2015. Yet employment growth has lagged behind economic expansion. Between 2017 and 2022, industry grew by about 9 percent annually and services by 5.9 percent, but the employment share of both sectors declined. Manufacturing, despite growing at roughly 9.1 percent annually, saw its share of total employment fall from 14.4 percent to 11.3 percent.

This contrast between rapid production growth and limited employment creation is at the heart of the paper's analysis.

When Fast Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Jobs

The study investigates whether Bangladesh follows the pattern commonly described by Okun's Law, which links stronger economic growth with rising employment and falling unemployment. Using econometric techniques, including the Autoregressive Distributed Lag model, the researchers examine both short-term and long-term relationships between economic growth and employment. The analysis also compares Bangladesh with India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China and South Korea.

The results provide only weak evidence of a strong growth-employment relationship in Bangladesh. GDP growth has a significant effect on employment in only one of the short-run model specifications. Other models examining gaps between actual and potential output and employment do not identify a significant short-run relationship. Long-term relationships are also insignificant in two of the three models examined.

The comparison with other Asian economies further highlights the issue. Bangladesh, along with Indonesia, records one of the weaker links between economic growth and employment among the countries studied. This suggests that simply maintaining high GDP growth may not be enough to ensure broad-based employment opportunities.

The problem is also reflected in the country's large informal economy. About 84.9 percent of employment is informal, meaning that the quantity of employment cannot be viewed separately from its quality, productivity and security.

Industry Loses Ground as Agriculture Absorbs Workers

The paper's analysis of employment elasticity reveals a major structural shift. Between 1991 and 2024, employment elasticity stood at minus 0.04 in agriculture, 0.58 in industry and 0.60 in services. Historically, therefore, industrial and service-sector growth had a much stronger connection with employment than agricultural growth.

But this pattern has changed sharply over time. Overall employment elasticity declined from 0.44 during 2003–2010 to 0.22 during 2010–2017, before increasing slightly to 0.27 during 2017–2024.

The most dramatic change occurred in industry. Industrial employment elasticity fell from 0.84 during 2003–2010 to negative 0.04 during 2017–2024. In practical terms, industrial expansion has increasingly failed to translate into additional employment. Services have continued to create jobs, but their employment elasticity also declined to around 0.23.

At the same time, agriculture has increasingly absorbed workers. The paper suggests that this may not necessarily represent successful structural transformation. Instead, workers unable to find sufficient opportunities in industry or modern services may be moving into agricultural and other low-productivity activities. This raises concerns about whether employment is being created through genuine economic transformation or simply as a fallback option.

The Jobs That Could Shape Bangladesh's Next Chapter

The sector-by-sector findings show that the employment impact of economic growth varies significantly. Between 2017 and 2024, accommodation and food services recorded an employment elasticity of 0.99, while transportation and storage recorded 0.59. Financial and insurance activities recorded 0.37, followed by construction at 0.11 and wholesale and retail activities at just 0.04.

Manufacturing recorded negative employment elasticity of minus 0.10, while public administration and defence recorded minus 0.44. These figures underline the uneven nature of job creation across the economy.

The paper therefore points toward the importance of an employment-led growth strategy. Sectors with stronger potential to generate jobs, including accommodation and food services, transportation, construction and tourism-related activities, could play a greater role in future employment growth. At the same time, policymakers need to understand why manufacturing growth, including growth in the garment industry, is producing fewer jobs than before.

Education and vocational training are another key part of the challenge. A better match between workers' skills and changing labour-market requirements could help improve employment opportunities and productivity. However, the paper emphasizes that the goal should not simply be to increase the number of jobs. The quality, productivity, formality and sustainability of those jobs are equally important.

Bangladesh's economic story is therefore entering an important phase. Strong GDP growth has delivered substantial development gains, but the weakening connection between growth and employment presents a serious challenge. The growing role of agriculture, declining industrial employment elasticity and the dominance of informal work suggest that the country's next stage of development will depend on whether it can create more productive employment outside low-productivity activities.

The central message is clear: Bangladesh must look beyond how fast its economy grows and pay closer attention to where that growth occurs, how many jobs it creates and whether those jobs provide workers with productive, secure and sustainable livelihoods.