Hope sanity returns at soonest to supply chains: Mittal

Supply Chain disruptions have made the world a difficult place when it comes to ensuring complete internet connectivity for everyone, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Wednesday and hoped that some sort of sanity returns at the soonest.

''The world has become much more difficult. We didn't imagine there would be so much supply chain disruptions. Chinese equipment were being supplied at a fast pace and at low costs, but that is not the case anymore,'' Mittal said.

''Some businesses have moved on, but at a much higher cost. I really hope that we bring sanity back to the supply chains at the soonest,'' he added.

He was speaking during a session on 'advancing digital cooperation', moderated by Observer Research Foundation President Samir Saran, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here.

In 2023, the United Nations aims to agree on a Global Digital Compact, a multi-stakeholder understanding between states, the private sector and civil society on how to achieve the Roadmap for Digital Cooperation.

In the broader context, digital cooperation spans topics such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, Internet governance, safety and security, and data governance; all of which mandate the involvement of all stakeholders, not only governments.

The panelists also discussed whether digital cooperation changes the way one thinks about governing.

Mittal said, ''We (Bharti group) operate in countries that are still working on building infrastructure, be it India, Bangladesh or sub-Sahara countries, but we have been able to do business only because of the commitments made on creating digital highways.

''There is still a long way to go to make everyone connected. Those who are not yet connected, are at a huge disadvantage and it becomes everyone's duty to bring them online. That will ensure that whether it is health services, medicines, education and other essential services, everyone will be able to access those,'' he added.

