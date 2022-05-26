KLM temporarily suspends ticket sales for Amsterdam flights

Dutch airline KLM on Thursday said it would suspend sales of tickets for all flights leaving from Amsterdam Schiphol airport until Monday as the airport grapples with overcrowding due to a shortage of security staff.

The Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM said it would also offer customers with tickets for flights leaving in the next three days the opportunity to change their flight plans.

Lines at Schiphol, Europe's third-busiest airport, have often stretched out onto the streets in recent weeks, forcing travelers to wait for hours to clear security checks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)