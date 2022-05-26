Left Menu

Delta to trim some flights to improve operational reliability

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:15 IST
Delta Air Lines says it plans to trim some flights through August to improve operational reliability amid soaring travel demand, according to an email to employees seen by Reuters.

The Atlanta-based airline said it plans "to reduce flights in the coming days, weeks, and in our July and August schedules by a few percentage points." Ahead of the busy holiday travel weekend, Delta said it will work to "relieve pressure by proactively thinning the schedule over Memorial Day and through the balance of June."

