Aurum Proptech to acquire data analytics firm Careersocially for up to Rs 45 cr

Aurum Proptech, formerly known as Majesco, on Thursday announced the acquisition of data analytics player Careersocially for Rs 45 crore.

This is a continuation of inorganic play for the BSE-listed Aurum under its new promoters and takes the overall amount committed for such acquisitions to Rs 233 crore.

Founded by three data scientists, Careersocially, is focussed on the real estate sector which harnesses the power of data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

''With acquisition of Careersocially, we are geared to create a much needed disruption in the real estate sector by harnessing the might of data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence,'' Ashish Deora, Aurum's founder and chief executive, said.

The company wants to increase transparency and trust in the real estate sectors and sees tremendous long-term value in software-as-a-service products and business, he added.

The Aurum scrip gained 0.75 per cent to close at Rs 87.15 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against gains of 0.94 per cent on the benchmark.

