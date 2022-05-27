Left Menu

London stocks head for best week since mid-March

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% in early deals and the domestically oriented FTSE midcap index climbed 0.2%. Asian shares extended overnight global gains as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve minutes suggesting it could pause its rapid rate hikes later this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
UK shares inched higher on Friday, on course for their best weekly showing since mid-March, as strong metal prices boosted miners, while investors dialled back bets of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% in early deals and the domestically oriented FTSE midcap index climbed 0.2%.

Asian shares extended overnight global gains as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve minutes suggesting it could pause its rapid rate hikes later this year. UK-listed global miners such as Glencore, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta rose about 1% each as copper and iron ore prices were boosted by a weaker dollar.

Retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Next led the charge in UK equity markets on Thursday, after a new 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills spurred hopes of more spending. Food delivery company Deliveroo slipped almost 4% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

