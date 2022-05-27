Left Menu

Nykaa Q4 profit more than halves to Rs 7.57 cr

27-05-2022
FSN E-Commerce, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Friday reported a decline of about 57 per cent in its consolidated profit to Rs 7.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 17.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations of Nykaa increased by 31.4 per cent to Rs 973.32 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 740.52 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, its consolidated profit declined by 33 per cent to Rs 41.28 crore, from Rs 61.64 crore in 2020-21.

However, the annual revenue from operations increased by 54.61 per cent to Rs 3,773.93 crore, compared to Rs 2,452.65 crore in 2020-21.

