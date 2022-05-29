Left Menu

Masked man tries to break open ATM, flees after the alarm goes off

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:51 IST
  Country:
  • India

A futile attempt was made to break open and loot cash from an ATM of a nationalised bank at Karamadai, about 35 km from here, early Sunday, police said.

A masked person tried to loot the ATM at around 2 AM, but fled after the alarm went off, the police said.

On being alerted, the bank officials informed the police.

CCTV footage revealed the masked man's attempt, said the police, adding that they have begun a search for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

