K'taka CM Bommai launches health and wellness app AAYU

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday launched a new health and wellness app AAYU to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through yoga and meditation.

The app has been developed by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in partnership with RESET TECH, an AI-driven integrated health-tech platform.

''The app will aim to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through the right approach to yoga and meditation. It will effectively provide users with personalized wellness solutions and offer doctor consultations based on individual's personal history and monitor its progress enabling them to accelerate healing and recovery,'' the developers of the app said in a statement.

The app is available in multiple languages and aims to reach and impact over five million chronic disease patients within a span of five years, the app developers said.

According to them, AAYU addresses the root cause of the diseases going beyond temporary care and helps restore lost health and aims to cure diseases borne out of lifestyle disorders that have plagued people over the past decades.

