4 killed, 7 hurt in three-vehicle collision in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Four people, including two children, were killed and seven others injured on Sunday in a collision involving three vehicles in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. Two critically injured have been referred to Udaipur for treatment, they said. The accident occurred on Chittorgarh-Pratapgarh national highway between Narsinghgarh and Baseda stretch where a truck, car and a jeep collided with each other, Nimbaheda Station House Officer (SHO)Kailash Chandra said.

In the accident, car passenger Dashrath (25), Pari Bai (70), Nihal (4) and a month-old child died while seven others in the jeep were injured. Chhotisadri police said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the local hospital for post-mortem. The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday morning.

The truck driver has been detained and all the three vehicles have been seized, police said.

