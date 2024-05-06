ED seizes cash during raids in Ranchi
ED seized a large sum of "unaccounted" cash during searches linked to a money laundering case against former chief engineer Virendra Ram. The cash was recovered from the premises of the alleged domestic help of the private secretary to state minister Alamgir Alam. The exact amount is yet to be ascertained. Alam has no official information about the raids but acknowledges that the premise is linked to his government-provided private secretary.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of ''unaccounted'' cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.
Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.
The searches are linked to a money laundering case against the former chief engineer of the rural development department, Virendra K Ram, who was arrested by the ED last year. Contacted by PTI, Alam said: ''I have no official information regarding this so far.'' ''I have been watching TV and it says the premise is linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ECI Seizes Over Rs 1,300 Crore Unaccounted Cash in Tamil Nadu for Assembly Elections
Tragic Accident in Ganderbal: Four Lives Lost, Two Unaccounted For
"Not right to comment before ED probe concludes, says Congress leader Alamgir Alam after ED raid on aide's domestic help
Tragic Loss: Death Toll Soars to 29 in Southern Brazil Floods, with 60 Unaccounted For
ED raids in Ranchi, huge amounts of cash recovered at home of household help of PS to Minister Alamgir Alam