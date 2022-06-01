TVS Motor May total wholesales at 3,02,982 units

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported total sales of 3,02,982 units in May.

The company had posted a total sales of 1,66,889 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in May 2021, because of the localized lockdown imposed by the Government of India during that period, the company noted.

Total two-wheelers sales last month stood at 2,87,058 units, while the same was at 1,54,416 units in May 2021, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,91,482 units last month. The company had reported sales of 52,084 units in the year-ago month.

The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers, the company said.

''We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest...We are optimistic that volumes will revive to normal levels once the semiconductor supplies improve,'' it added.

