NSE utilizes Saas firm Qlik for managing compliance monitoring

Leading bourse National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday said it is utilizing SaaS company Qlik to support and augment its regulatory capabilities. Qlik supports multiple teams within NSE to drive efficiencies and provide insights for facilitating data-informed decisions, according to a statement.

NSE uses Qlik's analytics to integrate data inputs from numerous databases, including trading data, clearing and settlement data, reported by members, risk management services, and client data.

With Qlik, NSE has significantly reduced the time needed to integrate and load data. Manual tasks have been greatly reduced and tasks that used to take 3-6 hours can now be completed within 30 minutes.

This has aided the regulatory teams of NSE in driving better efficiencies by facilitating data analysis and improved decision-making capabilities, the exchange said.

Also, Qlik has empowered non-technical NSE team members to create and use their reports with no-code solutions and natural language processing.

''Data utilisation is very important for NSE. We wanted to be able to have a single view of our data and be able to analyze it very intuitively," said Dinesh Kumar Soni, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Group at NSE. ''With Qlik, we have been able to integrate our data on a single platform, reduce the time taken for reporting and quickly identify risk areas. The technology supports our teams so that they can concentrate on the actions they need to take rather than spending time putting data together and generating reports,'' he added.

The Qlik Associative Engine allows for associations to be made from multiple datasets, enabling NSE to generate insights from all their data collected and run comprehensive reporting for regulatory purposes. These associative insights built into their dashboards help the team to quickly be alerted on risk areas so they can make informed decisions.

''Qlik enables the team to process a large volume of data from multiple sources swiftly. The best part of implementing the Qlik platform is seeing how users can interact with data using dynamic visualizations. We can look at the data from a bird's eye view or single data points with a few simple clicks. This empowers our teams to draw meaningful inferences and make smarter decisions,'' Soni said.

NSE plays a critical role in the Indian financial market ecosystem. In addition to providing a trading platform with cutting-edge technology, clearing and settlement services, indices, and a market data feed, it is a front-line regulator and has a pivotal role in compliance monitoring for about 1,100 trading members and 2,000 listed companies.

''We are delighted to help the NSE implement Qlik to manage regulatory compliance proficiently. Qlik is known for its ability to bring data together in large complex environments, and customers like NSE are testament to the strength of our platform in bringing data together and being able to utilize it for fine processes,'' said Varun Babbar, Managing Director, India, Qlik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)